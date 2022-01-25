Nirvana Petersen has grown up with a love of music. Not surprising, considering she is named after the acclaimed 90’s band, Nirvana.
Music has always had a familiar presence in her life as her father played in bands at her house every week throughout Petersen’s childhood. She started playing the guitar when she was 8 years old and has since participated in the middle school and high school band and choirs each year. Throughout this time, she has had many achievements such as three-year drum major, attending many honor bands, and participating in the NEKMEA district honor choir her sophomore through senior years of high school.
Additionally, Petersen has made the Kansas All-State Choir the past two years; however, this will be the first year the choir is held in person.
This is an incredible opportunity for Petersen and a great way to represent Hiawatha High School because she is the first student from HHS to advance this far in several years. She has worked diligently throughout the audition process to make All-State Choir and said she looks forward to this experience. The process consisted of learning and singing excerpts from selected pieces before judges in Eudora and sight-singing, or singing eight bars of music based solely on sheet music and a given first note.
“The audition process is no small feat for any level of musician," said Mr. Josh May, choir director at HHS. "Students must work hard and have the motivation to prepare for the audition as well as the perseverance to learn the music mostly on their own. Nirvana is an outstanding musician and deserves the recognition for this achievement.”
The All-State Performance will be held on Feb. 26, where Nirvana will travel to Wichita to participate.
