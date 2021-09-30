On Sept. 15, first year members of the FFA chapter were able to attend the Northeast District FFA Greenhand Conference, held at Silver Lake High School.
The Greenhand Conference is only for the first year Agriculture members as it is the first activity that students can attend to participate in workshops. These workshops cover a wide variety of topics including FFA Official Dress, Career Development Events (contests), future Career options, and Leadership skill development.There were 33 members of the Hiawatha FFA Chapter enrolled in Mrs. Wege’s Agriscience classes. Due to covid, some sophomores were unable to attend last year and experienced their first conference this year. The Northeast District FFA Greenhand Conference was the first in-person event of the 2021-22 school year.
This year, the speakers rotated sessions instead of having students move from one place to another, in hopes of following COVID guidelines and restrictions. These workshops benefit young members by introducing them to NE District Officers, State FFA Officers, and speakers from the Agricultural Industry. Students were also able to meet members of other NE District Chapters, but schools were divided into two groups.
“It was very nice to be back to an in-person event after a year of virtual activities,’’ says Mrs. Wege.
Some students who attended this conference finally achieved a sense of normality. After being online and adjusting to new COVID restrictions, it was nice to start getting back into conferences. Following the conference, students ate a nice lunch on the return trip home, stopped to take a group photo, and had a moment of fun at the park in Holton. Upon return, the students took an Online Quia Information exam consisting of FFA Names, dates, history and general knowledge. These exams are usually taken on-site, but due to COVID restrictions they were emailed out to the students at their individual schools.
