On Sept. 1, the Executive Student Council class officers of Hiawatha High School, as well as Site Council Representatives had the opportunity to represent their school at the Kansans Can Success Tour.
The tour is a 50-city event where members of the Kansas State Board of Education collect data regarding the community’s opinion on the state’s curriculum. The goals and information highlighted in the 2021 tour are based on analytics from the preceding tour in 2015. Ms. Fordyce, HHS principal; Mr. Mosher, HHS assistant principal; and Mrs. Waggoner, HHS guidance counselor, accompanied the following nine students to the presentation - Lakyn Leupold, Allison Arment, Tyler Davis, Sutton Diller, Hannah Twombly, Emma Boswell, Kacer Knudson, Marcus Hinton and Jr. Wahwahsuck.
While there, attendees were able to listen to a two-hour presentation about improving the Kansas education system in a way that better prepares students for their futures. Suggestions included integrating building intrapersonal and interpersonal skills into the school system, such as self-awareness, social awareness, problem solving, and decision making - something Hiawatha High School has already begun with Social Emotional Learning Wednesdays.
Participants from the community and the high school were additionally able to offer personal input and engage in small group discussions, including a vote where the majority agreed with the data collected in 2015. As the past tour helped improve Kansas education, the information collected today will go towards refining the state curriculum furthermore.
Arment said she felt privileged to be able to participate in such an event.
“It was a very cool experience and an opportunity I definitely did not take for granted because I realize how many students did not have the chance to attend," she said. "Having the chance to be a voice for students on a larger scale, such as this event, is something I find awesome and I really enjoy doing.”
