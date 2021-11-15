Hiawatha students, along with members of the public, honored veterans at a special assembly Thursday afternoon.
The Hiawatha High School FFA chapter organized the assembly and also invited were middle school students for the event at 2;30 p.m.
After a welcome by Principal Lori Fordyce, the group stood for the Pledge of Allegiance and a performance of the National Anthem by the HHS Headliners, under the direction of Josh May.
Guest speaker was Col. (R) William Vonderschmidt with the American Legion Homer White Post 66 in Hiawatha. He talked about the history of Veterans Day - or Armistice Day - and what it means to be a veteran.
Allison Arment and Sidney Johansen with the FFA recognized all of the veterans in attendance, reading their name, branch of military served and rank - asking each to stand when their names were read.
In a special memorial presentation, Johansen remembered Corporal Jeremiah Scott Cole, a Hiawatha graduate who was killed in action on Aug. 16, 2006 when an explosive device detonated near his vehicle during combat operations in Afghanistan. Cole was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, N.Y.
Following the assembly, veterans were invited to the commons for refreshments.
