On Wednesday Oct. 6, Hiawatha High School held their annual Community Service Day. Holding this event during the Fall is a first for many students because of COVID-19 and postponements.
“I feel like in the fall we did a lot more cleaning, raking leaves, and cutting trees, than we did in the spring,” says sophomore Shelby Shughart.
Students participated by helping local businesses, community buildings, and other locations in the area. Such places included Little Hands Day Care, Noble Park, Hiawatha Elementary School, and Vintage Park. Participants were split into groups and taken to various locations nearby to help with cleaning, repair work, painting, and any other tasks asked of them. Members of the senior class worked to restore the local prairie for what they affectionately called the Vitt Prairie Project, in memory of the former high school biology teacher, Chris Vitt.
Senior Sydney Smith shared her feelings regarding working on the project with her class on Wednesday.
“It was a really great experience and I felt like Mr. Vitt would've been proud of us, it definitely felt like he was there.”
Students and staff spent the entire school day at their designated location, offering their services to the community. Providing a day to the students to complete community services gave the students opportunities to positively impact their community. It also helped students acquire life skills and knowledge.
