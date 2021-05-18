On Friday, May 14, The Kansas Board of Regents released information confirming those students who qualify as Curriculum Completers.
This curriculum differs from the Board of Regents Qualified Admissions Curriculum in that it is more rigorous with foreign language, physics and an upper level math. Students must also have taken the ACT between April of their sophomore year and December of their senior year.
The Kansas Scholars Curriculum consists of the following: 4 years of English, 4 years of Math (Algebra I & II, Geometry, & one unit of advanced such as analytic Geometry, Trigonometry, Advanced Algebra, Probability and Statistics, Functions or Calculus), 3 years of Science (Biology, Chemistry, & Physics), 3 years of Social Studies, and 2 years of one Language.
This year, Hiawatha High School has announced that there are 15 Curriculum Completers in the Graduating Class of 2021. Please join us in congratulating these students on all their hard work and this remarkable achievement!
Students who qualified: Mitch Bryan, Brenna Diller, Jocelyn Dvorak, Claire Geiger, Ashlynn Henry, Morgan Hurn, Abigail Lowe, Katherine Madsen, Makayla Pilcher, Ethan Pruitt, Alex Rockey, Jonas Potter, Jack Rosa', Dylan Sample and Nicole Stueve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.