Making a difference can feel difficult when trying to do things that matter.
The trick is not to let the fear of not being enough stop the idea of doing good. This is exactly what Hiawatha High School students of Gary McCown’s Current Events class, which takes place during the third hour on the school’s A days, have had to avoid. The students worked together, using the least amount of adult help as possible, to make a difference in their life and community. The plan is to do this by hosting a booth at the Oct. 15 football game in support of breast cancer awareness.
Breast cancer is something that many kids in Hiawatha High School have contact with in terms of knowing someone who has or has had breast cancer. In response to this issue, the students in this class are setting up a free will donation booth in order to raise money for the study and cure of breast cancer. Donations will earn a ticket that will contribute to a raffle the students are holding as an incentive for community members to help out. All earnings that the students produce will go to breastcancer.org — a website they have completed extensive research on to make sure the community’s money is going to a good cause.
To support the movement these kids have developed and to make a donation for breast cancer awareness, look for the booth at the home football game on Oct. 15. Raffle requirements include a dollar for a ticket towards a small prize, two dollars a ticket for the second prize, and three dollars a ticket for the largest prize. Regular donations are free will and would be gladly accepted.
“We are trying to bring awareness about breast cancer, we need the community’s help to achieve our goal,” said class leader Maximum Hawks.
