Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hiawatha High School is excitedly anticipating (modified) celebrations of the annual Winter Homecoming.
Festivities are set to begin on Monday and will conclude with the basketball games versus the Holton Wildcats set for Friday, Feb. 12.
The theme for this year is “We Got the Beat!” Each grade level has been assigned a music genre to base their hallway decorations on. The Senior Class chose country, the Junior Class is rock, the Sophomore Class picked disco, and the Freshman Class has jazz.
In addition to hallway decorating, spirit days throughout the week are also based on various musical genres. Prior to the week of Homecoming, students were sent a survey to select four additional genres, and they chose classical, grunge, pop, and hip-hop. Each day, students are encouraged to dress according to the genre, or a song within the genre. Monday’s genre is classical, Tuesday is grunge (think “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana), Wednesday’s pop theme draws inspiration from the song “Fancy” by Iggy Azalea, Thursday’s hip-hop bop is “Hammertime” by MC Hammer, and since Friday’s song is “Our House,” by Madness, students are encouraged to wear their favorite Red Hawk gear.
Winter Royalty Candidates - selected by the student body - will be announced this Friday, Feb. 5. The crowning ceremony for the Queen and King is scheduled for halftime of the boy’s varsity game versus Holton, next Friday, Feb. 12.
