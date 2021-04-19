The Hiawatha High School theater department has announced an upcoming presentation of Grease, a family-friendly musical spin on the classic film, for its spring production. The show will run on Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8 at the south side of the Brown County Courthouse; specific times will be announced closer to the date.
Despite the unique logistical challenges presented this year - including less than a full month of rehearsals, and holding the performance outdoors instead of in the auditorium - director Billy Hatfield is confident in the ability of the actors and production team to pull off something special.
“Anyone I've talked to about this show has called me a madman for attempting to put this show on in so little time," he said. "But the school edition is really short compared to the movie, running at 90 minutes. With dedicated rehearsals at maximum efficiency, I have no doubt we can pull this show off.”
Hatfield said this year has been incredibly difficult and this musical is the perfect way to end the year.
"The challenges are obvious: 15 total rehearsals, outdoor setting, minimal props, minimal set changes, etc. all make the imagery of the show more difficult to portray," he continued. "However, it's also exciting to be doing this show in such little time.”
Nikki Stueve, who earned the principal role, said she feels honored to be cast as Sandy, especially her senior year.
"Musicals and music have been a big part of my life and it's just really special to me to be the lead this year," she said.
“I’m excited to have a play and to be able to see people come together after a long social break,” added Christian Shaffer, who plays Danny.
This year’s line-up features many experienced actors as well as new talent. In addition to Nikki Stueve and Christian Shaffer as Sandy and Danny, the infamous T-Birds (redubbed the Burger Palace Boys) are played by DJ Sample, Gunner Smith, Anthony Brown, and Justin Hodge; and the Pink Ladies are played by Brenna Diller, Sydney Smith, Mackenzie Gormley, and Kate Madsen. A strong supporting cast features Grace Morey as Patty, Paige Stover as Cha-Cha, Eli Hoschouer as Eugene, Ati Hoschouer as Miss Lynch, Ethan Pruitt as Vince Fontaine, and Thomas Roberds as Johnny Casino. Rounding out the cast, Don Ingram, Grace Maize, Tia Howard, Sapphyre Miller, Carolyn Scheutz, and Arrabella Holm make up the ensemble. The show is directed by Billy Hatfield and Kathy Kliewer.
In addition to a local crowd, the production promises to draw an audience from the annual Big Kansas Road Trip, an event “designed to turn people on to exploring by doing it and to do it in a way that will help sustain our communities.”
Each year, the Big Kansas Road Trip selects three counties to showcase events, business, activities, and destinations. This year, the counties are Brown, Nemaha and Doniphan. More information can be found on the website bigkansasroadtrip.com.
Set your calendars for May 7 and 8 to come and support the HHS theater department-- and have a great time doing so!
