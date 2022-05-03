Hiawatha High School vocal and band students competed Saturday at the State Solo and Ensemble competition at Southeast of Saline-Gypsum schools and brought home straight Outstanding-I ratings - the highest rating achieved.
Competing individually in vocal were Kiara Stone and Thomas Roberds and in band Sydney Smith on Euphonium.
The HHS Concert Choir also earned an Outstanding-I rating. Members of the choir include Paige Campbell, Zoey Hedrick, Bella Holm, Tia Howard, Grace Maze, Quilah Patterson, Nirvana Petersen, Bailey Pierce, Chloe Thomas, Tatum Vaughan and Tori Wist.
Everyone received a gold medal for their achievements.
The vocal groups are directed by Josh May and the band directed by Jarod Estrada.
"We are very proud of all of our students and how hard they have worked!"
Hiawatha vocal groups will have concerts next week - with HHS at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and the middle school groups on Thursday, also at 7 p.m. at the HHS auditorium.
The HMS band concert was Monday night with HHS band next Monday.
