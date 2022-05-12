Hiawatha High School vocal groups performed their final concert of the year Tuesday night.
Director Josh May led the General Choir, Concert Choir, Headlines and the combined choirs in several selections at the HHS auditorium.
In addition, Mr. May recognized students who had earned a letter, along with recognition of students who earned a I or II at Regional Solo and Ensemble, as well as State Solo and Ensemble, where I-Outstanding ratings were achieved by all who qualified.
In addition, Outstanding Senior choir members were selected by their peers - those students who exemplify a positive attitude in participation in music events and class. One was chosen per class and they were Nirvana Petersen, Quilah Patterson and Carli Mueller.
The General Choir performed "Cantate Domino" and "I Dream a World." Concert Choir performed "Three Spanish Ballades" and "Chile Con Carne."
Headliners gave a shout out to Queen with "Don't Stop Me Now," and "Somebody to Love."
All of the choirs came together for "I Love You/What a Wonderful World" to end the concert.
