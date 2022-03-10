The Hiawatha High School vocal groups presented their Spring Concert Tuesday evening at the school auditorium.
The combined choirs of Concert Choir, General Choir and Headliners opened the program with "Come to the Music."
General Choir performed "Oceans and Stars" and "Tongo," followed by Concert Choir with "A Festive Alleluia," "Truth," and "Come at Dawn."
The Headliners, which is an audition-only show choir group, closed the concert with a Pentatonix performance of "Na Na Na," "Run to You," and "Sing."
The choirs are under the direction of Mr. Josh May with piano accompaniment provided by Natalie Hackler.
