HHS vocal students selected to Northeast District Choir

Two Hiawatha High School vocal students were honored by being selected into the Northeast District Choir. Lukin Searcy and Tori Wist auditioned for the choir this past Saturday in Eudora, and music instructor Josh May said "they knocked it out of the park!" Searcy and Wist will now perform on Dec. 3 in Topeka with over 100 other students from Northeast Kansas, who also were selected after auditioning.
