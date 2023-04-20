The Hiawatha Elementary School is the recipient of a $10,000 grant through the Popsicle Stick With Art Contest.
HES art instructor Kate Miller and Principal Danielle Dierenfeldt went to the NAEA Conference in San Antonio this past week to receive the award.
Miller said they were sponsored by Popsicle Stick with Art! contest as winners and flown to the 2023 National Art Education Association conference in San Antonio as representatives of Popsicle.
Miller said it all came about last November when she got an email blast from the NAEA sharing information about the Stick With Art! contest by Popsicle.
To help bridge the arts education gap, Popsicle announced it was partnering with the National Art Education Association (NAEA) and parent, actor, and arts education advocate Kyla Pratt, to champion imaginative play and learning within classrooms and art programs across the nation with the Stick with Art! contest.
Stick with Art! invites Title I art teachers to share their students' creative, colorful, and imaginative craft stick creations on social media for a chance to win $1,000 to help support the cost of art supplies for their students. According to the contest rules, to participate, art educators in K-12 Title I schools can share a photo of their students’ craft stick creations via the teacher’s Instagram using the hashtag #StickWithArtContest and tagging @Popsicle.
Popsicle and NAEA would select 40 teachers to win $1,000 to fund art school supplies and four of the winning teachers' schools would receive $10,000 and one lucky teacher $20,000. Rewards are to be spent on supports arts access in the contest-winning Title I schools.
Submissions were due by Dec. 18.
"I had just finished a project with 3rd grade that used Popsicle sicks and thought, why not toss my hat in?" Miller said. "I checked with Mrs. Dierenfeldt, who gave me the green light."
She entered and posted several photos of their creations, along with the following information about the Hiawatha third grade project:
"3rd grade is finishing up their mixed media weather pieces. We looked at famous works of art and what details the artist gave us to know what type of weather was being depicted. Students create a sketch of what their weather would be, what their background middle ground and foreground would look like and how their scarecrows would help 'sell' what kind of weather was happening around them. They then used oil pastels to create their backgrounds. Fabric, craft sticks, and more to create their scarecrows. With various materials to build their foreground. I’ve been very impressed with their problem solving and creativity in creating these works! More photos as classes finish!"
Miller said Popsicle sent her a message on Dec. 20 that she was a potential teacher prize winner, but she didn't see the message right away.
"Thankfully they sent a follow up message and I had until Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. to get all the information they asked for," Miller said. "I quickly got them everything they needed and then received the additional paperwork to complete for the $10,000 to $20,000 prize, which once again Mrs. Dierenfeldt said, go for it!"
Miller said she actually spent time filling out the required grant information while students were at their winter parties.
Miller said she didn't initially hear anything back until Feb. 9, when the email came stating that Hiawatha Elementary had won $1,000 and was a potential contender of the $10,000 prize! The information must remain a secret until announced at the NAEA conference last week.
"Needless to say after we got in our paperwork everything snowballed very fast," Miller said. "I received the $1,000 - which went promptly to acrylic paint, brushes, glazes, and aprons."
Her annual membership to NAEA was also renewed at no cost to her, which was a $95 value.
On Feb. 23, an email with the big news came, Miller said. They were invited to the convention in San Antonio to be recognized on stage as guests of Popsicle.
We’d also like to invite you to our convention in San Antonio to be recognized on stage on Friday, April 14.
"We were elated to say the least," Miller said. "It was really hard not sharing!"
Miller said she was very excited that a project she loved to do with her students was selected and very humbled at the same time.
"My passion for visual art runs deep," she said. "Having your passion acknowledged in such a positive way is a unique experience that I hope everyone reading this has the opportunity to enjoy in their life time."
Dierenfeldt said that from the time she met Miller, she could easily see her passion for the arts.
"Her knowledge of the content is incredible! It has been amazing to watch her be recognized for something she does every year with her students! HES is lucky to have students start their formal art education with Miss Miller!!" she said.
