Hiawatha High School art students had the opportunity to have their works showcased in the AKMA Regional High School Exhibition recently.
Five students submitted works of art to the exhibition and three students were announced winners.
Hiawatha artists who were announced winners in their categories included: Ailee Lindsay - 3rd place in sculpture, Lakyn Leupold - 3rd place in painting and Levi Fleagle - 3rd place in color drawing media. Also participating was Ati Hoschover and Destiny Stokes.
For more than 40 years the AKMA has been showcasing the talent of high school artists in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas. The 2022 Regional High School Exhibition features artwork from 121 students from 19 schools. Works will be on view at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art through Saturday, April 16. Artists, peers, family members, and community members are encouraged to attend.
Participation in the exhibition is by invitation only and students at each school are selected by their teachers to enter. This year, 134 works of art were presented for judging, almost double the number from 2021. Artworks were divided into nine categories and three judges carefully considered and scored each piece. Judges are from the arts community in St. Joseph and selected works for recognition based on technique, innovation, and execution. Awards for first, second, and third place were selected in each category. Some categories included an honorable mention award.
An opening reception was held on Sunday, Feb. 27 and a “Best of Show” award was presented along with honors for artists in each category.
