The public is invited to the Hiawatha Elementary School Book Fair next week.

The Book Fair starts Monday, Dec. 6 and runs through Thursday, Dec. 9. Hours on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday will be 3:30-6:30 p.m. and on Tuesday 3:30-6 p.m.

