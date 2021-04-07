Hiawatha Elementary is planning Kindergarten Screenings on April 29 and 30th.
Parents and students can meet the teachers and students will undergo screenings.
Kindergarteners must by 5 years old as of Sept. 1. Additional information for upcoming kindergarten families can be found at https://sites.google.com/usd415.org/kroundup/home.
To make an appointment for a prospective kindergarten student go to https://rebrand.ly/heskscreening or contact the office at (785) 742-7181.
