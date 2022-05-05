Hiawatha's forensics students are headed to state competitions this weekend.
Coach Kate Miller said 70 percent of the team has qualified for State Champs and State Festival at Wichita.
"I am absolutely thrilled about our team's future," Miller said.
There are several entries for Champs and Festival:
Champs entries:
2 Prose (Jenna Madere, Tori Wist)
1 Poetry (Thomas Roberds)
2 POI (Ati Hoschouer, Jenna Madere)
1 Duet (Ati Hoschouer/Eli Hoschouer)
1 HSA (Thomas Roberds)
1 IDA (Thomas Roberds/Mark Stroud)
Festival Entries (2)
1 Poetry (Olivia Hawks)
1 Prose (Lyle Simmons)
Qualifying, but not able to attend are Allera Roberts and Lukin Searcy.
