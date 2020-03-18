Hiawatha fourth grader Bentley Selland took first place in the state Elementry category for his watercolor entitled “Peterbilt 379” for the Kansas Art Education Association’s Youth Art Month celebration.
Hiawatha Elementary School art instructor Kate Miller said she is very excited for Bentley and his award.
He was to be honored this coming weekend in Topeka at the KAEA's meeting, but it was cancelled.
Bentley's artist statement:
"I chose this Peterbilt 379 because it's what I'm most known for. It is also something that interests me a lot and I enjoy doing things like this. I chose watercolor to get the look I wanted. It thought the sky was boring, just blue and added more colors for more depth. I used a metallic watercolor and flat watercolor to get the look I wanted. My town is an ag community and these trucks are common. I used some other techniques to add other details."
