Hiawatha High School juniors and seniors celebrated prom "Ballroom Glitz" on Saturday at the Fisher Center.
Prom-goers arrived in style to the red carpet entrance where their family members, friends and other people in the community had gathered - promptly at 4:30 p.m. They arrived in trucks, new cars, antique vehicles, semi trucks and other vehicles.
A storm swept through right before the promenade was over and the last few couples were helped out by HHS administration with umbrellas as they rushed in to avoid the rain. Due to the weather, group photos downtown at the courthouse were canceled and held inside of the Fisher Center.
The banquet and dance were held at the Fisher Center, with After Prom activities lasting into the wee hours of the morning at the Hiawatha High School.
For more photos go to the Hiawatha World on Facebook from Saturday's posting. Group photos and other individuals from the banquet and dance are available at Deb's Images on her website and Facebook.
(Photos by Josephine May-Hiawatha World)
