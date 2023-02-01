It’s that time of year again - Winter Homecoming. When high school students dress up for spirit days, decorate their hallways, and, most importantly, choose their Homecoming King and Queen.
This year's homecoming candidates are MJ Hageman, Josie Delaney, Grace Morey, Peter Campbell, David Keo and Camden Bachman.
A few of the candidates were asked their thoughts on being nominated.
“Being nominated as a homecoming candidate is a very wholesome feeling," said Grace Morey. "It's truly an honor to be voted out of all of the wonderful, kind-hearted people that we have in the senior class.”
Josie Delaney has similar sentiments.
“Being nominated is a huge compliment knowing that I am someone my peers appreciate,” she said.
This year’s homecoming theme was “Road Trips” - specifically, road trips through the rain forest, for the seniors; the beach, for the juniors; mountains, for the sophomores and the arctic for the freshman. Each grade had to decorate their respective hallway using their designated theme. As tradition, the grades go head to head to beat the other and win first place at the end of the week. Their score doesn’t only depend on their extravagant hallway decorations but their spirit days participation as well. Spirit days were Meme Day, Road Trip Day, Breakfast Club Day, Lettuce Day, and of course, Red Hawk Day.
The community is encouraged to come out Friday and support the Red Hawks as they take on Perry. Crowning will take place during halftime of the boys varsity game.
