Hiawatha will be bustling on Saturday, as juniors and seniors prepare for Prom.
This year’s King candidates were Cameron Moser, Maximus Hawks and Nelson King. Queen candidates were Emma Bigham, Kylie Nelson and Kiara Stone.
On Tuesday, a crowning ceremony was held in front of the whole student body and Cameron Moser and Emma Bigham were crowned King and Queen respectively.
On Saturday, the traditional walk-in will start at the Fisher Center at 4:30 p.m. as prom-goers arrive in their best attire and most interesting rides. This will last until 5:20 p.m. Dinner will follow promptly at 5:30.
Locals will get a chance to see students dressed in their best downtown at the courthouse for pictures at 6:30 p.m.
The dance will run from 8-11 p.m. at the Fisher Center with “after” prom following until 5 a.m. at the high school.
