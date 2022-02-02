The Red Hawks have been gearing up for Winter Homecoming this week, beginning with the announcement of this year’s Homecoming Court – Queen Candidates: Allison Arment, Sarah Madsen, and Mikayla Simmons; and King Candidates: Grady Bacon, Braydon Griswold, and Dalton Simmer.
When asked how it felt to have been elected candidates by the student body, all candidates said they were honored and excited to represent the student body.
Following homecoming tradition, Hiawatha Schools spent the past week participating in Spirit Week, a way for students and staff to encourage school unity among the schools. Monday kicked off the festivities with pajama day where students wore their nightwear or other comfy clothing. On Tuesday, students and staff took the opportunity to dress like one another in “teacher-student swap day.” Wednesday was for students to recreate an old photo, and on Thursday students and staff dressed as iconic duos. Friday ended in the traditional Red Hawk day in which everyone dressed in red and blue to promote Red Hawk pride.
Each class also decorated their hallway in the school. This year’s theme was Classic Video Games with Seniors taking Pac-Man, Juniors choosing Donkey Kong, Sophomores claiming Mario Bros., and Freshmen picking Tetris. Hallways were judged on four categories: design appeal, theme incorporation, class member representation and aesthetics. This portion of Spirit Week often brings out students’ competitive nature with each class working towards being named winner of Spirit Week.
Crowning of the Homecoming Court will take place on Friday during halftime of the boys varsity game against Jeff West. Come out and support your Red Hawks!
