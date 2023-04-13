JAG, also known as Jobs for America’s Graduates, is a class that many students do not know about, but those who do find it to be a very important class.
JAG was founded in 1979 and is currently in 32 states across the country. The organization is committed to helping students prepare for future obstacles once they have graduated high school. JAG is also committed to helping students become successful people and leaders. Students are also taught how to develop better communication skills, teamwork skills, and life skills. In addition to the skills the organization helps students learn, JAG also allows students to access many career opportunities in both local and potentially national ways. JAG allows students to see a multitude of career gateways at conferences that they can get the opportunity to attend.
Kansas is one of the 32 states that inputs JAG into many schools. JAG-K has given many opportunities to countless students across the state, and Hiawatha is no different. Before going to the regional competition, each student must have scored 1st place at their own local competition. Six Hiawatha students had the opportunity to participate in Career Development Conference events at Kansas University. All six of these students placed in the top two spots at every category they competed in.
The students and categories were: Anthony Anderson, who scored 2nd in Financial Literacy, Hayden Brown, who scored 1st in Career Development, Paige Mueller, who scored 1st in Employability Skills, and Amarya Edie, Felix McCartney, and Lyle Simmons, who scored 2nd in Creative Decision Making. On March 22, these students all participated in their respective categories, with Paige Mueller placing 5th and Anthony Anderson placing 2nd. Anderson will get the chance to represent Hiawatha in the National Career Development Conference competition for Financial Literacy in Orlando, Florida between April 20-23.
