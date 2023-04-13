Red Hawk logo

JAG, also known as Jobs for America’s Graduates, is a class that many students do not know about, but those who do find it to be a very important class.

JAG was founded in 1979 and is currently in 32 states across the country. The organization is committed to helping students prepare for future obstacles once they have graduated high school. JAG is also committed to helping students become successful people and leaders. Students are also taught how to develop better communication skills, teamwork skills, and life skills. In addition to the skills the organization helps students learn, JAG also allows students to access many career opportunities in both local and potentially national ways. JAG allows students to see a multitude of career gateways at conferences that they can get the opportunity to attend.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.