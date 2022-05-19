Red Hawk staff, family and friends gathered at the Hiawatha High School auditorium on Monday evening to celebrate the completion of middle school by the 8th grade class. The soon-to-be freshman were honored for academic achievements, citizenship and activity participation.
Mrs. Sarah Kleopfer played the processional as the group entered, and Principal Kyley Gatz spoke about their time at HMS, sharing memories and offering advice for their continued success. Counselor Kim Krauter presented the Presidential Award for Educational Excellence to Eli Geisendorf, Rhen Hageman, Karson Henry, Taryn Keller, Garrett Morey, Alexis Shaw, Mariah Simmons, Augustus Smith, Clarie Twombly and Jeffrey Umland.
Principal Gatz returned the podium to present the next round of awards, announcing Quinn Boye, Eli Geisendorf, Karson Henry, Taryn Keller, Ethan Morton, Mariah Simmons, Claire Twombly and Brylie Williams as members of the HMS Honor Roll. Gatz then presented the Citizenship Award, which goes to one boy and one girl in the class to Gus Smith and Victoria Jelks. Karson Henry, Mariah Simmons and Claire Twombly were all recognized as sharing the High GPA in the class. The John F. Severin Improvement Award was given to Jasmine Kahbeah.
Athletic Director Ben Kettler then recognized all member of the following teams or activities: football, cross country, volleyball, girls and boys basketball, track, Scholar’s Bowl, Science Olympiad, band, art, yearbook and Student Council. School Superintendent Lonnie Moser was then joined by School Board Members Roni Tietjens, Jacquie Kerl and Tom Simmer to present Certificates, as each graduate filtered through the line to be recognized.
The evening was closed as HHS Class of 2022 President Allison Arment gave incoming freshman advice on life as high schoolers, sharing her words of wisdom with. The group was then played out by Sarah Kleopfer to applause from crowded bleachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.