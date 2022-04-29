Hiawatha High School’s music programs have had a successful spring at contests and several students are statebound in vocal and band this coming weekend.
On Saturday, April 9, the vocal and band groups competed at Regional Solo and Small Ensemble Festival in Holton.
Receiving an Outstanding Rating (I) were the Hiawatha Concert Choir — Paige Campbell, Zoey Hedrick, Bella Holm, Tia Howard, Grace Maze, Grace Morey, Quilah Patterson, Nirvana Petersen, Bailey Pierce, Chloe Thomas, Tatum Vaughan, Tori Wist along with vocal soloists Thomas Roberds and Kiara Stone.
Senior band student Sydney Smith also received a I Outstanding rating for her Euphonium Solo.
Receiving an Excellent Rating (II) were: Allera Roberts- Vocal Solo, Don Ingram- Vocal Solo, Gabrielle Arellano- Vocal Solo, Chloe Thomas- Trumpet Solo, Sapphyre Miller- Vocal Solo, Tori Wist- Vocal Solo, Tatum Vaughan- Vocal Solo, Lailah Tuttle- Flute Solo.
Receiving an Average Rating (III) were: Tori Wist- Xylophone Solo, Ati Hoschouer-Flute Solo, Hiawatha Brass Quartet- Carter Heiman, Sydney Smith, Chloe Thomas, Yazmin Tuttle.
Students that receive an Outstanding Rating qualify for the State Solos and Small Ensemble Festival on April 30 at Saline-Gypsum.
Music instructors Josh May-vocal and Jerod Estrada-band said they are proud of the accomplishments of their students at this year’s competitions.
On Thursday, April 14, the band and vocal groups participated in State Large Group Festival at Atchison Middle School. The HHS combined choirs received an average rating of III and the Band received an excellent rating of II.
