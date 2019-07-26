The Hiawatha USD 415 Four-Year-Old Preschool is taking applications now for the 2019-2020 school year.
Children must be 4 years of age on or before Aug. 31, 2019. Applications are available at the Board of Education office 706 S 1st St. Hiawatha, KS and on website www.hiawathaschools.org.
Call the Board of Education Office 785-742-2266 with any questions.
