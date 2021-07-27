The 2021-2022 academic year is just around the corner and enrollment dates for USD 415 have been set.
Enrollment for Hiawatha students is set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 - either in-person at the Hiawatha Middle School, or online.
Parents will have the option to use the school enrollment system from home.
The Hiawatha Elementary School is once again offering preschool and orientation is set for Wednesday, Aug. 18. Contact the Hiawatha Elementary School at 742-7181 to schedule a time for orientation. Preschool is scheduled for Monday through Thursday with morning and afternoon classes.
Contact your prospective school with questions - Elementary 742-7181; Middle 742-7152; 742-3312. Go to www.hiawathaschools.org for more information.
