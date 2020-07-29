Even with questions looming over the status of the upcoming school year, at some point, students will get back to school in some form or another, and USD 415 has a handful of new staff members and teachers waiting to welcome students back to school.
At HES, Leighanna Stewart is a new third grade teacher, where she will be joined by Mikaela Lehew. Nancy Linck will join the fourth grade teaching staff, along with Jackie Reneberg. Jamie VanPeursem moves from her third grade teaching position to Kindergarten.
At the middle school, Brady Mulligan will be a new sixth grade history teacher. Crystal Willich will be a new fifth grade ELA instructor. Whitlea Simmons will be a new HMS social worker. Transferring from the grade school, Marissa LeMay will be a new Title reading teacher, while Kelsey Lee will join the seventh grade staff teaching FACS and Science, while Andy Runer will be moving over to teach FACS and Social Science.
Kylah Bateman will join the HMS and HHS staff as the new band instructor. Also at HHS, Jeremy Bittner will be a new science teacher and Hannah Hoffman will be a new math teacher. Carl Paman will be a new HHS PE teacher, and Christi Waggoner will join the staff as the high school counselor.
Chris Morey has also joined the staff as the District Facility Director.
