Hiawatha senior Nirvana Petersen had the honor of performing at All-State Choir this past weekend in Wichita.
This is the second year that Petersen has made the Kansas All-State Choir; however, this will be the first year the choir is held in person.
The process consisted of learning and performing excerpts from selected pieces before judges in Eudora along with her proficiency in sight-singing.
Petersen was accompanied by vocal director Josh May and band director Jared Estrada, who also attended the Kansas Music Educator’s conference at the same location.
