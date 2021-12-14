Hiawatha Middle School hosted their school spelling bee on Friday, Dec. 3 at the high school auditorium.
There were 19 middle school students, ranging from grades 5th-8th, who participated in the spelling bee.
Tyson LeMay, a 6th grader, claimed the title of Spelling Bee Champion in the 14th round, during which he correctly spelled the word "contraption." The following make up the rest of the top 5 spellers: Jackson Moore, Kennaddi Weir, Emberlyn Howell and Kenai Isaac. These top five spellers will move onto the County Spelling Bee in Hiawatha on Friday, Feb. 4 at the Hiawatha High School Auditorium.
