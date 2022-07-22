Hiawatha schools will be back in session in a little less than a month and district officials have announced upcoming enrollment dates and other pertinent information.
Kindergarten, fifth and ninth grade students will have their first day in their specific school building on Wednesday, Aug. 17 with all students returning Thursday, Aug. 18.
Enrollment for USD 415 is set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 at the Hiawatha Middle School. Each school will be sending out specific enrollment information to their families later this month. Enrollment can also be done online.
New Staff New staff and instructors have also been hired for the 2022-23 school year:
Megan Sommers HES Counselor
Danielle Dierenfeldt HES Principal
Travis Hampl 8th Grade Social Science
Carey McFann HS Social Science
Xavier Caparros HS Spanish
Sunshine Letsinger HS Life Skills
High School and Middle School band, along with High School vocal groups will have camps the first week of school.
Band Director Jarod Estrada said Band Camp Week is Aug. 1-5th. Middle School will have camp from 9 a.m.-noon and high school 1-5 p.m. Email jestrada@usd415.org with any questions.
Vocal Director Josh May said High School Vocal Retreat for the Headliners is set for from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Aug. 4. Email josmay@usd415.org with any questions.
The Hiawatha School District approved the school calendar at its Feb. 14 meeting. The calendar includes a total of 173 student contact days and details holidays, staff development, early release and other information. Thanksgiving break will be Nov. 23-25, Christmas break starts with early release on the 21st and students return to the classroom Jan. 5 with teachers back for a work day on Jan. 4. Spring break starts March 10, following Parent Teacher conference March 8-9 and lasts through the 17th. The last day of school is set for May 24 with an early dismissal.
Supply lists are available at the respective schools and board office — along with Walmart — for each grade and will be available on this article on the Hiawatha World website at www.hiawathaworldonline.com, at enrollment and are available on the district website at www.hiawathaschools.org.
The Hiawatha School Board implemented a new fee schedule that included meal prices at its July board meeting. This includes minor or no increase. The textbook fees are also attached to this article and available at www.hiawathaworldonline.com or contact your respective school for information. Fee schedules will also be available at enrollment and on the district website at www.hiawathaschools.org.
