Hiawatha students were honored with academic recognition at Sunday's commencement services and Hiawatha High School announced numerous graduates were the recipients of approximately $137,000 in local scholarships.
Earning the white cord of Cum Laude with a GPA between 3.65 and 3.79 are Emily Meisenheimer, Laurel Madere, Abigail Lowe, Caitlyn Monhollon.
Earning the blue cord of Magna Cum Laude with a GPA between 3.8 and 3.94 are Estrella Kellems, Morgan Hurn, Jack Rosa, Makayla Pilcher.
Earning the red cord of Summa Cum Laude with a GPA above 3.95 are Mitchell Bryan, Brenna Diller, Jocelyn Dvorak, Claire Geiger, Ashlynn Henry, Katherine Madsen, Ethan Pruitt, Alex Rockey, Nathan Wright, Nicole Stueve.
In addition, several students were recognized with awards at the end-of-year recognition night. Senior Athletes of the Year were Katherine Madsen and Alex Rockey, Artists of the Year were Athena Garza and Raven Stroud, Vocalist Award Brenna Diller and Dylan Sample and Senior Musician of the Year Award Raven Stroud and Jack Rosa.
Local Scholarships:
A.B. Dana & Foster Keith: Emily Meisenheimer
Agriculture Future of America: Jocelyn Dvorak
Allen & Mary Meyer Memorial: Nathan Wright
Booster Club: Ashlynn Henry, Brenna Diller, Justin Hodge, Kate Madsen, Makayla Pilcher
Brown County Farm Bureau: Jocelyn Dvorak, Carol Nigus, Cynthia Law
Chapter HU P.E.O.: Ashlynn Henry, Makayla Pilcher, Nicole Stueve
Citizens State Bank: Athena Garza
Class of 1984 - 2 year: Raven Stroud, Claire Geiger, Trinidee Gifford
Class of 1984 - 4 year: Brenna Diller, Katherine Madsen, Jack Rosa, Mitchell Bryan, Makayla Pilcher, Alex Rockey
Dale Strahan: Mitchell Bryan
Darlene Schilling: Cynthia Law, Mitchell Bryan, Austin Coffelt, Brenna Diller, Athena Garza, Justin Hodge, Mia Hull, Abigail Lowe, Laurel Madere
Delbert Larson Memorial: Kate Madsen
Deputy Todd Widman: Austin Coffelt, Abigail Lowe, Cynthia Law, Makayla Pilcher
Edna Mae Schmitt Scholarship: Zoe Fix, Ethan Pruitt
Eugene & Virginia Ruth: Kyli Feldkamp, Cynthia Law, Abigail Lowe, Emily Meisenheimer, Caitlyn Monhollon, Makayla Pilcher, Mitchell Bryan, Brenna Diller, Jocelyn Dvorak, Claire Geiger, Ashlynn Henry, Morgan Hurn, Katherine Madsen, Ethan Pruitt, Alex Rockey, Jack Rosa, Nicole Stueve, Nathan Wright, Brenna Diller
FBLA: Nicole Stueve, Brenna Diller
Gallon Grads - CBC Blood Center: Raven Stroud, Ethan Pruitt
Genevieve Strahan Scholarship: Ethan Pruitt
Gifford: Zoe Fix, Emily Meisenheimer
Hiawatha ACES Arts & Theatre: Ethan Pruitt, Nicole Stueve, Morgan Hurn
Hiawatha Alumni: Katherine Madsen, Nicole Stueve, Ashlynn Henry, Brenna Diller, Alex Rockey, Mitchell Bryan
Hiawatha District Education Association Scholarship: Ethan Pruitt
Hiawatha Kiwanis: Mitchell Bryan, Ethan Pruitt, Katherine Madsen, Ashlynn Henry
Jade Millwrights: Nathan Wright, Mitchell Bryan, Alex Moreno, Caitlyn Monhollon
Kay Hilton: Caitlyn Monhollon
Kiley Ramey: Raven Stroud
Marcena H. Onstott: Abigail Lowe, Cynthia Law
Melissa "Missy" Dawn Rieger Memorial Scholarship: Mitchell Bryan
Middlebrook Scholarship: Austin Coffelt, Abigail Lowe, Athena Garza, Laurel Madere,Kyli Feldkamp,
Moore Scholarship: Zoe Fix, Athena Garza, Claire Geiger, Trinidee Gifford, Ashlynn Henry, Justin Hodge, Donny Howard, Mia Hull, Morgan Hurn, Estrella Kellems, Trent Kolb, Abigail Lowe, Laurel Madere, Katherin Madsen, Emily Meisenheimer, Caitlyn Monhollon, Alexander Moreno, Emmaly Murphy, Callyn Pavlish, Makayla Pilcher, Ethan Pruitt, Alex Rockey, Jack Rosa, Christian Shaffer, Gunner Smith, Ravel Stroud, Nicole Stueve, Nathan Wright, Cynthia Law, Raven Stroud, Nathan Wright, Cynthia Law.
Morrill & Janes: Athena Garza
Nathan Paul Wright: Mitchell Bryan
NEK Pro Life: Nicole Stueve, Ethan Pruitt
P.E.O. STAR: Brenna Diller
Paul E. Rockey: Gunner Smith, Callyn Pavlish, Phyllis Jeanne, Byer Kidwell, Raven Stroud
Powhattan American Legion: Emily Meisenheimer, Abigail Lowe
Roberta C. Burgert: Nicole Stueve, Austin Coffelt
Ruth Cox: Athena Garza
Ruth Dannenberg: Mitchell Bryan
Sarah Crow: Makayla Pilcher
Schuneman Scholarship: Cynthia Law, Ashlynn Henry, Brenna Diller, Alex Rockey, Morgan Hurn, Jasmine Morey, Katherine Madsen, Jack Rosa, Raven Stroud, Trinidee Gifford, Jocelyn Dvorak, Alan Simpson, Ethan Pruitt, Abigail Lowe, Claire Geiger, Mitchell Bryan,
State Farm: Brenna Diller, Trent Kolb, Alex Rockey, Makayla Pilcher
Stuco: Ashlynn Henry
Susan McElroy: Ashlynn Henry, Abigail Lowe
Veteran's Honor Guard Scholarship: Cynthia Law, Mitch Bryan, Morgan Howard, Emmaly Murphy, Makayla Pilcher, Alex Rockey, Nicole Stueve
