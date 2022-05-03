The Hiawatha High School FFA Annual Banquet was held earlier this month and several members of the club were recognized with awards and scholarships.
HHS ag instructor and FFA advisor is Jeanie Wege, who wanted to recognize Pam Chadwell for catering the meal and also Pastor Jim Farris for the invocation and prayer, along with his wonderful story about his farming history.
Banquet meal and Award plaque sponsors were: Ag Partners COOP, Skyview Equipment, Lentz Express, Citizen State Bank, Clark Agronomics, GNBank, Bruna Implement , NEK Vet Services, Pederson Seed, SweetPro Feeds, Maximum Realty , Maximum Insurance , Hiawatha Implement, Johansen Horseshoe Art, Hiawatha Farm & Home, Frontier Farm Credit, Nick Blevins Farms , Wolf River Quail Forever.
Also recognized were this year’s officers : P- Sidney Johansen, VP- Allison Arment, Sec- Carli Mueller, Treas- Addy Kopp, Rep- Jake Rieger, Sent- Paige Stover. Joel Bryan served as Student Advisor.
The incoming officers for the 2022 - 2023 academic year are: Pres - Addy Kopp, VP - Grace Morey, Sec - Abby Kettler, Treas - Annika Reschke, reporter - Amarya Edie, Sentinel - Tyler Willich, Student Adv. - Joey Meyer, Parliamentarian - Marcus Hinton, Historian - Maddy Simmons, POA Committee Chair – Brenna Ward, 8th CTE – Aden Grathwohl.
Among students recognized with awards were Annika Reschke with the Star Greenhand Award. This recognition goes to the Greenhand, or first year member, who has earned the highest total number of activity points, as well as, the highest academic scores. This year there were a total of 35 Grennhands, who earned their degree.
Sidney Johansen was presented the Jere Bruning Leadership Award by Jere Bruning. Johansen hatched, purchased, raised and maintained a flock of chickens at home. She purchases feed, cares for the hens and sells the eggs. For her efforts, Sidney also received the Poultry Proficiency Award.
John Howard presented the AFA Scholarships to Allison Arment and Joel Bryan. These students applied and interviewed in order to receive financial assistance, as well as leadership conference training. The AFA is sponsored by Howard Farms and Farm Credit.
Acacia Erdley and Aden Grathwohl were presented plaques for their Creed Presentation.
The Proficiency awards program is designed to recognize members who demonstrate exceptional progress in their supervised agricultural experience programs. There are 39 possible areas in which to compete. The awards are designed to let the students compete with members at the chapter level, district, state and national levels. The award is based on participation, growth of program, skills learned, and leadership activities. These awards are also given to the students who have excelled in their different supervised agricultural experience programs.
Allison Arment received the Ag Sales & Service award. She is employed at Hiawatha Farm & Home. Wege said many residents have seen (or heard) her at the cash register. She assists customers by locating items, answering phone calls, cleaning shelves, and stocking new inventory. Wege said Arment has worked after school and on weekends over the past year and a half to earn spending money and save for college.
Maverik Shafer and Joel Bryan were recognized with Agriculture Mechanics awards.
Addy Kopp was recognized with a horticulture award. Wege said that Kopp has not only helped with chores, at home and during harvest, but she has taken a real interest in the FFA School Greenhouse and has helped to propagate, transplant, and water, many of the items you will see available at our upcoming Spring Sale.
“She has a real eye for arranging floral designs, and creating patio pots or containers, as well as hanging baskets,” Wege said. “She has also created the signs identifying the plants and their space and water requirements, so that customers can learn about the items they are purchasing.”
The Hiawatha FFA alumni Scholarship presentation was by Amy Kopp to Allison Arment - who will attend KSU and major in Agriculture Education.
An Honorary Degree Presentation was made to Kathy Johansen for years of service to Agriculture Education and FFA.
Greenhand Degree Recipients are: Cameron Boswell, Jason Collins, Alija Contreras, Malaya Donato, Amarya Edie, Acacia Erdley, Aden Geisendorf, Drake Gonzales, Aden Grathwohl, Cooper Handke, Marcus Hinton, Dana Howard, Kaden Johnson, Abby Kettler, Trysten McGrew, Josh Monaghan, Matthew Monaghan, Paul Mueller, Alex Pyle, Annika Reschke, Mavrik Shafer, Maddy Simmons, Blake Simpson, Tyler Willich, Kameron Winder.
Chapter Degree recipients are: Aubrey Kent, Kaiden Lee, Maggie Pierce, Mariah Shafer, Dalton Simmer.
2021 - 2022 Career Development Results:
Nursery / Landscape: A- Team: 5th Place; *Addy Kopp - 10th Individual; B- Team: 8th Place Team
Dairy Cattle Judging: B- Team: 10th Place; *Our High Ind. - Tyler Willich
Public Speaking / Speech: Sophomore Div.: Cooper Handke- 7th, Aden Geisendorf - 11th
Creed: Casey Erdley & Aden Grathwohl;
Freshman Div: Marcus Hinton, Annika Reschke, & Cameron Boswell.
Extra Freshman Division: Dana Howard - 1st;
Extra Upper (10-12) Div.: Jason Collins
Meats ID & Evaluation: B- Team: 8th Place Overall; Our High Ind.: Maggie Pierce
Employability Skills: (Resume , Application, & Job Interview)
A- Team: (SR) Allison Arment - 5th Place,; Dalton Simmer
B- Team: (JR) Addy Kopp - 4th Place; Grace Morey -7th Place
Ag Mechanics: (Welding, Electricity, Small Engines, & Carpentry)
A- Team: 12th Place (Senior team & Mavrik Shafer)
B- Team: 5th Place Team; Joey Meyer - 1st Place Individual
Poultry: A- Team: 10th Overall; High Ind. - Sidney Johansen
B- Team: 9th Overall; Our High GH- Marcus Hinton
Milk Quality / Dairy Products: A- Team: 1st Place Team
Individual Team Members: Mariah Shafer - 5th, Joey Meyer - 7th,
Marcus Hinton - 9th, Cameron Boswell - 11th Place
B- Team: 4th Place Team
Individual Team Members: Alex Pyle- 6th, Paul Mueller - 9th, Kameron Winder- 11th Place
Floriculture: A-Team: 2nd Place Team; (Sidney, Allison, Grace, & Aden) w/ Carli Mueller -10th, Addy Kopp- 12th
B-Team: 10th: Maddy Simmons-9th, Dana Howard-10th, Casey Erdley-15th
Food Science: A- Team: 8th; Joel Bryan - 2nd Place Individual
B- Team: 6th Overall; Dana Howard - 12th Ind.
Vet Science: A - Team: 12th; Addy Kopp - 14th High Ind.
B- Team: 5th; Amarya Edie- 2nd High Ind.
Wool Judging: A- Team: 2nd Place Overall
* Joey Meyer - 1st Place Ind.
Ag Communications & Journalism:
A- Team: 2nd Place Team
Individual Overall Placings: Allison Arment - 2nd;
Addy Kopp - 5th, Dalton Simmer- 6th
Practicums: Journalistic Writing: Joel Bryan - 2nd
Opinion Writing: Addy Kopp - 2nd
Website Development: Dalton Simmer - 3rd
Video Script: Allison Arment - 2nd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.