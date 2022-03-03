This week the Highland Community College Theater and Music Departments will present our spring musical, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.” The show will be in Culbertson Auditorium and live streamed on Thursday and Friday at 7:30 pm and Saturday at 2 pm. Admission is free!
This musical is a hilarious look at life and relationships as we move from our dating years through marriage and into our later life.
Can’t attend in person? Here are the streams for each night!
March 4th 7:30pm performance: https://youtu.be/oHhOFPS5ix0
March 5th 2:00pm performance: https://youtu.be/H8fiePw_-bs
