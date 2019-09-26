Highland Community College’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA) will be hosting a GSA Talent Show at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 in Culbertson Auditorium. Admission is free-will donation.
HCC GSA will issue grand prizes to the three announced winners, as well as enter all audience members into a drawing for door prizes. HCC GSA is hosting the GSA Talent Show as a fundraiser in order to attend the Midwest Bisexual, Lesbian Gay, Transgender, and Ally College Conference (MBLGTACC), or “Mumble-tech.”
The MBLGTACC conference is the biggest LGBTA+ conference in the Midwest, hosting over 1,700 students annually. The three-day conference will be held in Kalamazoo, Michigan this year, from February 14-16. HCC GSA members will use the educational experiences gained from this conference to promote acceptance and respect on the Highland Community College campus and surrounding areas.
For more information regarding the Talent Show, contact the Highland Community College’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance at gsa@highlandcc.edu.
