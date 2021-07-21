The Hiawatha Middle School Band Camp will be Monday, July 26 through Wednesday the 28th under the direction of new band instructor Jarod Estrada.
On Monday, camp will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for 5th-8th grades, all instruments with lunch provided and an instrument petting zoo at 11 a.m.
On Tuesday, the camp is for seventh and eighth grade only, by instrument as follows:
* Flutes: 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.
* Clarinets: 9-9:50 a.m.
* Saxophones: 10-10:50 a.m.
* Trumpets: 11-11:50 a.m.
* Trombones: 1-1:50 p.m.
* Percussion: 2-2:50 p.m.
To sign up, please call the middle school at 742.4172 and leave a message.
In other Red Hawk music department news, the high school band camp is Aug. 2-5 and a vocal retreat is scheduled for Aug. 6 for Headliners with an all music department ice cream social at the high school at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6.
