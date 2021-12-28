The Hiawatha Middle School bands closed out the fall semester with a Winter Concert on Monday, Dec. 20 at the high school auditorium.
The bands performed under the direction of Jarod Estrada, band instructor for grades 5th-8th.
The fifth graders performed "Merrily We Roll Along," "Hot Cross Buns," "Go Tell Aunt Rhodie," "March Steps," and Lightly Row."
The sixth grade band featured several soloists and the group performed "Skip to My Lou," "Oh Susanna," "Old MacDonald Had a Band," and "Jingle Bells."
The seventh-eighth grade combined band performed "Trombone Rag," "Up on the Housetop," "Jolly Old St. Nicholas," and "The Little Drummer Boy."
