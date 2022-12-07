HMS bands come together for Winter Concert By Joey May Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Dec 7, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Instructor Jarod Estrada directs the fifth grade band. Photos by Josephine May Sixth graders perform at Tuesday's Winter Concert. Joey May Director Jarod Estrada leads the combined seventh and eighth grade bands in a song. Joey May Director Jarod Estrada takes a moment in between selections to talk to the audience. Joey May Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Hiawatha Middle School bands came together Tuesday night for a Winter Concert at the high school auditorium.Under the direction of Director Jarod Estrada, the three groups performed a variety of songs for a packed audience.Fifth graders performed "Rolling Along," "Hot Cross Buns," "Au Claire De La Lune," "London Bridge," "A Mozart Melody" and "Jingle Bells."Sixth graders performed "Ode to Joy," "Morning" from (Peer Gynt), "Up on a Housetop," "Jolly St. Nick" and "Banana Boat Song."The seventh and eighth grade combined band ended the program with "The Dragon Lord," "Vulcan's Forge," "Celtic Air and Dance," and the favorite "Carol of the Bells." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News HMS bands come together for Winter Concert City asks for community input on stoplight issue Standing guard for the season Big 12 gets best of both worlds as KSU reigns and TCU enters playoff Wenger group wins the Marel Pet Food Fundraiser Juvenile struck by vehicle near HMS Horton Charger Sports Update County Commissioners return to ARPA talks Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFirst Street stop lights could cost $250K for total replacementCommissioner appointment debated at Hiawatha City meetingDoniphan West Boys BasketballStacie's Dance presents 'Christmas Dance'Kansas collects $642.3 Million in total taxes for NovemberHiawatha teams kick off season with scrimmagesCity asks for community input on stoplight issueHHS bands present Winter ConcertHorton’s 2022 Luminaries – Festival of Lights set for Dec. 4COVID vaccine mandate for troops may finally get the axe via military budget Images Videos CommentedSmall Businesses Seek Talent, Technology to Succeed (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
