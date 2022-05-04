Hiawatha Middle School bands performed their Spring Concert on Monday night.
The bands are under the direction of instructor Jarod Estrada, who led the three groups in several tunes.
Fifth grade band kicked off the concert with "Hey, HO! Nobody's Home," "Aura Lee," "Hard Rock Blues" and "Old Macdonald Had a Band."
The sixth grade band performed next, with the tunes "Chorale," "Trombone Rag," "Minuet," "March Militaire" and "Carnival of Venice."
The combined seventh/eighth grade band performed "Chorale," "el Capitan," "Allegretto from 'Airs From the Theatre'" and "Theme From 1812 Overture."
The Hiawatha High School Band Concert is set for 7 p.m. on Monday at the HHS auditorium. The HHS Vocal Concert is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10 and the HMS Vocal Concert will be 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.