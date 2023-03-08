HMS Scholars Bowl competes at Perry and league meet Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Mar 8, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Eighth grade: (l-r) Ava Andres, Maxwell Smith, Kerragan Bachman, Elijah Joslin, Rafe Schuetz, Coach Nolan Sump. Submitted photos Seventh: (l-r) Coach Jarod Estrada, Jake Robidoux, Asher Leahy, Arron Yang, Mackenzie Shefferd, Henley Shoemaker, Ava Maze. Joey May Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Thursday, March 2, the Hiawatha Middle School Scholars Bowl team traveled to Perry for competition:Coach Nolan Sump said 8A placed first, 8B placed eighth, 7A placed second and 7B placed seventh.At the league meet on Monday, the seventh grade team placed second with a 6-1 record, and the eighth grade team placed third with a 4-3 record.The teams are also coached by Jarod Estrada. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Preliminary rescheduled for Jeremy Stover Veterans service officer to be in Brown County HMS Scholars Bowl competes at Perry and league meet Music Club features three groups for Spring Program Think about the Cross Brown County Special Education Interlocal 615 Minutes History Mysteries at the Museum, “A Love Story Carved by the Community & an 'International' Kind of Man!” Commodity distribution set for new location Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUpdate: Hiawatha man faces charges of promoting the selling of sexOzempic Face showing up in Topeka? Doctor ExplainsCity honors PD employee for years of serviceScary Trend in Wichita. Colon Cancer Diagnosis Soaring in Younger AmericansJudge declares Illinois' gun ban unconstitutionalRockey, Martha-JeanPlummer, Robert J. 1977-2023Housh, Tommy M.Details of school track settlement releasedChargers headed to State after Sub-State stomping Images Videos CommentedHigher Neighborhood Walkability Tied to Lower Gestational Diabetes Risk (3) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.