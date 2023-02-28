HMS Scholars Bowl kicks off season Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Feb 28, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 7A: Front row: Cooper Andres, Asher Leahy, Mackenzie Shefferd. Back row: Coach Jarod Estrada, Jake Robidoux, Arron Yang, Kenley Noll. They placed second at Hiawatha meet. Submitted photos 7B: Makenzie Gonzales, coach Nolan Sump, Jake Robidoux, Quintin Pentlin, Olyvya Johansen, Henley Shoemaker, Ava Maze. They placed fourth. Joey May 8A: Placed fourth. Front row: Kerraghan Bachman, Madison Goodson. Back row: Coach Jarod Estrada, Max Smith, Elijah Joslin, Ryan Geiger, Maurrice Schaber Joey May 8B: Placed third. Front row: Ava Andres, Emon Thompson, Aradessa Morton. Back row: Coach Nolan Sump, Rafe Schuetz, Braylen Siebenmorgen, Jhace Reeves. Joey May Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This week, on Monday, the teams competed at Riverside with 8B placing seventh, 8A first, 7A third and 7B second.The Hiawatha Middle School Scholars Bowl team has kicked off their season.On Tuesday of last week, Hiawatha Middle School hosted the first scholars bowl meet of the season with the following results: 7A placed second, 7B placed fourth, 8A placed fourth and 8B placed third.On Thursday, HMS traveled to Seneca for the Nemaha Central meet with the following results: 7A placed first, 7B placed third, 8A placed fifth, and 8B placed eighth. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Lady Mustangs advance in sub-state Library announces several events HMS Scholars Bowl kicks off season FSA office receives Administrators Award for Service to Ag Brown County Sheriff Friends of Hospice Volunteers Wichita State University announces graduates, honor rolls Horton Police Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHiawatha man being held on alleged drug and sex chargesBrown County SheriffHeart Health Warning for Women in Kansas. Doctor ExplainsHiawatha Municipal CourtMural brings countryside to life near FairviewRobinson Lions Club's announces 55th MelodramaHeart Health Warning for Women in Kansas. Doctor ExplainsLocal sports in flux as Big 7 eyes mergerSchool Board votes on extensive bleacher repairs at high school gymHundreds of Thousands of Jobs At Risk of Automation and AI Replacement in Arkansas Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
