Hiawatha Middle School's Science Olympiad team competed in state competition throughout the month of April - all virtual competitions. In the Team Small School Division, Hiawatha took third place and in the overall team category that included all divisions, Hiawatha placed 11th.

The following are event placings:

State Champions

Mouse Trap Vehicle (Victoria Jelks/Garrett Morey) – 1st Small Division, 1st Overall

Mission Possible (Destry Groth/Bella Hedrick) – 1st Small Division, 2nd Overall

Fossils (Marcus Hinton/Destry Groth) – 1st Small Division, 3rd Overall

2nd Place

AgriBio (Marcus Hinton/Claire Twombly) – 2nd Overall

Circuit Lab (Destry Groth/Jeffrey Umland) – 2nd Small Division, 8th Overall

Food Science (Marcus Hinton/Karson Henry) – 2nd Small Division, 6th Overall

Game On (Alex Madsen/Eli Geisendorf) – 2nd Small Division, 3rd Overall

Heredity (Maddie Keller/Bella Hedrick) – 2nd Small Division, 6th Overall

3rd Place:

Anatomy & Physiology (Claire Twombly/Maddie Keller) – 3rd Small Division, 13th Overall

Elastic Launch Glider (Adision Williams/Jeffrey Umland) – 3rd Small Division, 10th Overall

