Hiawatha Middle School's Science Olympiad team competed in state competition throughout the month of April - all virtual competitions. In the Team Small School Division, Hiawatha took third place and in the overall team category that included all divisions, Hiawatha placed 11th.
The following are event placings:
State Champions
Mouse Trap Vehicle (Victoria Jelks/Garrett Morey) – 1st Small Division, 1st Overall
Mission Possible (Destry Groth/Bella Hedrick) – 1st Small Division, 2nd Overall
Fossils (Marcus Hinton/Destry Groth) – 1st Small Division, 3rd Overall
2nd Place
AgriBio (Marcus Hinton/Claire Twombly) – 2nd Overall
Circuit Lab (Destry Groth/Jeffrey Umland) – 2nd Small Division, 8th Overall
Food Science (Marcus Hinton/Karson Henry) – 2nd Small Division, 6th Overall
Game On (Alex Madsen/Eli Geisendorf) – 2nd Small Division, 3rd Overall
Heredity (Maddie Keller/Bella Hedrick) – 2nd Small Division, 6th Overall
3rd Place:
Anatomy & Physiology (Claire Twombly/Maddie Keller) – 3rd Small Division, 13th Overall
Elastic Launch Glider (Adision Williams/Jeffrey Umland) – 3rd Small Division, 10th Overall
