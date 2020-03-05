On Saturday, Feb. 29, the Hiawatha Middle School Science Olympiad team traveled to Johnson County Community College for the Northeast Kansas Regional Tournament.
Coach Denise Elffner said that overall the team took 8th place out of 28 teams. In the 23 different events competed in, they placed in the top 6 in 5 events including: 2nd Place – Mousetrap Vehicle (Riley Gibbs & Bella Holm); 3rd Place – Boomilever (Maggie Pierce and Riley Gibbs); 3rd Place – Disease Detectives (Abby Elffner & Kacer Knudson); 3rd Place – Game On (Riley Gibbs & Cooper Handke), and 1st place — Mission Possible (Aden Geisendorf & Ethan Henry).
Elffner said this excellent showing at the Regional Tournament qualified the team for the State Tournament on Saturday, April 4.
In preparation for the Regional Tournament, the team competed in two invitational tournaments as well. The first invitational tournament was Nov. 2 at Pioneer Trails Middle School in Olathe. Kacer Knudson and Marcus Hinton placed 6th in Food Science, and Aden Geisendorf and Ethan Henry placed 2nd in Mission Possible at this meet. On Jan. 26, 2020 the students competed at the Monticello Trails Meet. Placing at this competition were Riley Gibbs and Marcus Hinton with 1st in Density Lab, Ethan Henry and Aden Geisendorf with 1st in Mission Possible, Riley Gibbs and Bella Holm with 1st in Mousetrap Vehicle and Abby Elffner and Paige Mueller with 5th in Road Scholar. Overall, the team placed 6th out of 20 teams.
“The students have performed very well at the tournaments this year,” Elffner said. “They are excited to compete at the State Tournament.”
Elffner said she also has some amazing volunteers who assist in various events – Dave Hoffman, Lindsey Hooper, Troy Kolb, Lonnie Pierce, Carrie Potter and Jodi Twombly.
“They do a wonderful job working with the students and the time they put in to help the students is greatly appreciated,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.