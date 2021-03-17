The Hiawatha Middle School Science Olympiad team placed 3rd in Regionals, qualifying them for upcoming state competition.
Event Results:
1st Place (Regional Champions)
(both of these event scores were the top score from every regional)
*Mission Possible (Destry Groth/Bella Hedrick)
*Mousetrap Vehicle (Victoria Jelks/Garrett Morey)
2nd Place
*Experimental Design (Alex Madsen/Jeffrey Umland)
3rd Place
*Elastic Launch Glider (Adison Williams/Jeffrey Umland)
*Fossils (Destry Groth/Marcus Hinton)
*Game On (Alex Madsen/Eli Geisendorf)
*Heredity (Maddie Keller/Bella Hedrick)
*Machines (Marcus Hinton/Garrett Morey)
*Meteorology (Maddie Keller/Kamryn Carver)
*Write It/Do It (Garrett Morey/Eli Geisendorf)
