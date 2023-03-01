HMS Science Olympiad takes 7th at Regionals - headed to state Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Mar 1, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Hiawatha Middle Science Olympiad team is state bound after taking seventh place out of 25 teams overall at Regionals last weekend. State is April 1 at Wichita State University.Individual results:6th - Storm the Castle - Rafe & Brendan2nd - Wheeled Vehicle - Ali & Aya5th - Dynamic Planet - Kenley & Sophia6th - Bridge - Michaela & Reagan4th - Fast Facts - Tessa & Rafe6th - Solar System - Arron & Kenley3rd - Road Scholar - Cooper S & Brendan3rd - Crave Wave - Arron & Rafe4th - ExperimentDes - Grayson, Cooper S., Cooper A.6th - Sounds of Music - Aaron & Taryn Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News March designated as Youth Art Month County moves forward on road oiling bids Red Hawk Forensics takes 5th at Marysville HMS Science Olympiad takes 7th at Regionals - headed to state Wist performs with KMEA All-State Choir Red Hawks bounced from Sub-State by red hot Marysville squad Details of school track settlement released Lady Mustangs advance in sub-state Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUpdate: Hiawatha man faces charges of promoting the selling of sexBrown County SheriffHiawatha Municipal CourtHeart Health Warning for Women in Kansas. Doctor ExplainsMural brings countryside to life near FairviewRobinson Lions Club's announces 55th MelodramaHeart Health Warning for Women in Kansas. Doctor ExplainsSchool Board votes on extensive bleacher repairs at high school gymLocal sports in flux as Big 7 eyes mergerHundreds of Thousands of Jobs At Risk of Automation and AI Replacement in Arkansas Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
