The HMS Science Olympiad team took second at state. Pictured, front (l-r) Rafe Schuetz and Cooper Smith; back, Arron Yang, Brendan Brown, Coach Troy Kolb, Kenley Noll, Grayson Gilbert, Tessa Jones, Ali Krauter, Coach Andy Runer, Taryn McMullen Briley Siebenmorgen, MIchaela Williams, Aya McPeak, Sophia Jensen, Reagan Priebe, Coach Brian Lillie and Cooper Andres.
Hiawatha Middle School's Science Olympiad team took second place at state this past weekend in Wichita.
Coached by Brian Lillie and Andy Runer, along with community coaches Troy Kolb, Josh Chandler and Jodi Twombly, the team took 7th in Regionals, which qualified them for state.
Lillie said the team performed extremely well and all 15 students earned an individual medal with some earning multiple medals.
"Mr. Runer and I were extremely proud of this team and they all exceeded our expectations," Lillie said. "We knew this team had the potential to place as a team and they stepped up and proved it. The students have been working extremely hard since September and their dedication, intellect, and problem solving skills shined this weekend."
Two duos grabbed the gold medals in their category: 1st- CrimeBusters - Taryn McMullen & Tessa Jones and 1st - Write It DoIt - Tessa Jones & Michaela Williams
Other results are as follows:
2nd-Wheeled Vehicle - Ali Krauter & Aya McPeak
2nd-Fast Facts - Tessa Jones & Rafe Schuetz
2nd-Solar System- Arron Yang & Kenley Noll
2nd-Bio Process - Aya McPeak & Michaela Williams
2nd-Forestry - Reagan Priebe & Sophia Jensen
3rd-Road Scholar - Cooper Smith & Brendan Brown
3rd-Dynamic Planet - Kenley Noll & Sophia Jensen
3rd-Storm the Castle - Rafe Schuetz & Brendan Brown
