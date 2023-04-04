Science Olympiad

The HMS Science Olympiad team took second at state. Pictured, front (l-r) Rafe Schuetz and Cooper Smith; back, Arron Yang, Brendan Brown, Coach Troy Kolb, Kenley Noll, Grayson Gilbert, Tessa Jones, Ali Krauter, Coach Andy Runer, Taryn McMullen Briley Siebenmorgen, MIchaela Williams, Aya McPeak, Sophia Jensen, Reagan Priebe, Coach Brian Lillie and Cooper Andres.

 Photo courtesy of Heather Williams

Hiawatha Middle School's Science Olympiad team took second place at state this past weekend in Wichita.

Coached by Brian Lillie and Andy Runer, along with community coaches Troy Kolb, Josh Chandler and Jodi Twombly, the team took 7th in Regionals, which qualified them for state.

