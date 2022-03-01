On Saturday, the Hiawatha Middle School Science Olympiad team competed at the regional tournament, placing 5th overall.
Coach Brian Lillie said as a result of their performance at regionals, the official invite to compete at state on April 2 came on Wednesday.
Individual event placings are as follows:
1st Place: Mission Possible--Emon Thompson & Chance Rudder
2nd Place: Storm the Castle--Shawntay Grier & Rafe Schuetz
3rd Place: Crime Busters--Emberlyn Howell & Cooper Smith
Mousetrap Vehicle--Victoria Jelks & Clayton Handke
Road Scholar--Emberlyn Howell & Cooper Smith
4th Place: Ping Pong Parachute--Cooper Smith & Xavier Boeckman
5th Place: Crave the Wave--Shawntay Grier & Chance Rudder
Sounds of Music--Emberlyn Howell & Victoria Jelks
Write It/Do It--Denna Olauson & Madison Goodson
6th Place: Bio Process Lab--Jeff Umland & Eli Geisendorf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.