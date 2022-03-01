Science Olympiad

Hiawatha Middle School Science Olympiad students took fifth at regionals. Pictured are the students with coaches Andy Runer and Brian Lillie. Front row left to right: Emberlyn Howell, Clayton Handke, Madison Goodson, Emon Thompson, Denna Olson; back, coach Andy Runer, Jeff Umland, Chance Rudder, Rafe Schuetz, Eli Geisendorf, Cooper Smith, Xavier Boeckman, Victoria Jelks, Shawntay Grier, coach Brian Lillie.

 USD 415

On Saturday, the Hiawatha Middle School Science Olympiad team competed at the regional tournament, placing 5th overall. Individual event placings are as follows:

1st Place: Mission Possible--Emon Thompson & Chance Rudder

2nd Place: Storm the Castle--Shawntay Grier & Rafe Schuetz

3rd Place: Crime Busters--Emberlyn Howell & Cooper Smith

Mousetrap Vehicle--Victoria Jelks & Clayton Handke

Road Scholar--Emberlyn Howell & Cooper Smith

4th Place: Ping Pong Parachute--Cooper Smith & Xavier Boeckman

5th Place: Crave the Wave--Shawntay Grier & Chance Rudder

Sounds of Music--Emberlyn Howell & Victoria Jelks

Write It/Do It--Denna Olauson & Madison Goodson

6th Place: Bio Process Lab--Jeff Umland & Eli Geisendorf

