On Saturday, May 14 the Hiawatha Middle School STUCO members traveled to Kansas City to the Ronald McDonald House to not only drop off 200 pounds of pop tabs collected this year from HES and HMS, but to help unload pop tabs from area donors at their site.
Alan Lubert, Community Relations Manager, was on site to assist and provide a tour of one of the houses as well as a brand new salon that provides free pedicures, manicures, massage therapy sessions, and haircuts to family members who may need to be in extended stay while their child is going through medical care at Children's Mercy Medical Center.
Lubert sent a letter of gratitude, which Nolan Sump, the sponsor of the HMS Stuco wanted to share:
"One of the blessings of life at Ronald McDonald House is the opportunity to build dependable friendships with neighbors near and far. Since 2015, the Hiawatha Middle School student council has volunteered at our annual Pop-Tab Pandemonium. Because of the COVID pandemic, we could not hold this high-energy event for the past two years. This spring we were trying to figure out an alternative, yet did not know who might accomplish the real work. Mr. Sump contacted me about bringing the HMS student council.
On Saturday, May 14, Hiawatha Middle School student leaders shared their enthusiasm, laughter, and muscles unloading tons of pop-tabs. Thanks to their commitment, RMHC operates a community service program built on three principles: (1) Recycling is good for the environment. (2) Pop-tabs help pay the bills, so we can keep our promise to moms and dads: a safe, comfortable, and affordable home away from home while their children receive medical care. (3) Pop-tabs are friend-finders, because making friends is a big part of what we do every day at The House That Love Built. Teamwork makes the dream work.
Thanks to Hiawatha Red Hawks, RMH parents can focus on what's important -- reading a story, sharing a giggle, or drying tears -- care that makes a world of difference in a child's recovery. Good things happen when people work together. By supporting our families, you give the most vital gift of all: hope.
Yours truly, Alan"
